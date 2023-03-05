Lucknow: A childhood friendship between two girls culminated into a love affair in Lucknow. They refused marriage proposals that their parents had arranged for them and were adamant to spend their lives together. The families took the girls to the police station seeking intervention to dissuade them. Police, however, gave them permission to spend their lives with each other after they said that they were adults and showed their Aadhaar cards.

The matter came to light on Saturday after the two girls expressed their wish before their families. Inspector Rahimabad, Akhtar Ahmed Ansari said that the two families came to the police station with the girls. The families said they live in the same village and since childhood the two girls were very good friends. The girls often stayed at each other's houses. They were the closest among their friends but families never raised any objections. Slowly their friendship evolved into love.

Initially, both the families were unaware of the matter and started looking for grooms to marry off their daughters. Marriage proposals came from many families, but the girls refused. When the girls told that they wanted to live with each other for the rest of their lives, their parents were shocked. They tried to convince both the girls to change their decision, but despite several attempts the girls refused to budge. As a last resort, the families took the girls to the police station to resolve the matter.

Police said women cops counselled the girls for a long time, but they remained adamant. Instead, they showed their Aadhaar cards and said that they were adults so had the right to select their own partner. After which, the police allowed the girls to stay with each other while their families left for their respective houses disheartened .