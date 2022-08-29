Mathura: A child who was stolen from Mathura Junction on August 24 has been recovered from the house of BJP leader and ward councilor Vinita Agarwal in Firozabad. The child was sold by a gang of 4 men and 2 women. This incident took place in the Mathura District of Uttar Pradesh and it got captured on the CCTV camera of the Railway Station. The accused fled from the spot after stealing the child from the platform of Mathura junction.

The Police said that on platform number 8 of Mathura Junction, a woman was sleeping with her 7-month-old child when the accused stole the child and fled. The CCTV camera installed at the station showed a man coming to the station and after seeing the mother of the child asleep, he took away the child and left the place. The police had been looking for the accused since then.

A gang of 6, including four men and two women, have been arrested in this case.