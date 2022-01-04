Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): A race organised by Congress to highlight 'girl power' nearly turned into a stampede on Tuesday when the participants ran over each other in a bid to reach the finish line.

Several girl participants trying to overrun each other faltered and slumped on the ground during the marathon christened as "Mein Ladaki Hoon, Mein Lad Shakti Hoon" (I am a girl, I can fight).

Watch: Stampede like scenes during Congress marathon in UP's Bareilly

The marathon race was organised by Congress at Bishop Mandal Inter College ground in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

National Coordinator of All India Mahila Congress, Sangeeta Garg said: "How could one stop the enthusiasm and the passion of those girls who have gathered in such large numbers."