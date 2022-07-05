Mathura: The District Civil Judge Senior Division Court will hear two petitions on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute on Tuesday. Manish Yadav, who claims himself to be a descendant of Lord Krishna, and others' petitions will be heard by the court. In the plea, petitioners have appealed to the court to conduct a survey of Shahi Idgah under the guidance of court commissioner only. Narayani Sena president and Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi chief appellant Manish Yadav had filed a petition before the Civil Judge last year and demanded the survey of Shahi Idgah and appointment of court commissioner. Meanwhile, the court will also hear the Mahendra Pratap Singh's petition also.

The Sri Krishna Janambhoomi premises is spread in 13.37 acres. In 11 acres of land Srikrishna Janmbhoomi Leela Manch and Bhagwat Bhavam were constructed and in the remaining 2.37 acres Shahi Idgah mosque was built. It is being alleged that Idgah Mosque was constructed over the place of ancient Katara Dev Mandir. In both the petitions, petitioners said that the land belongs to Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi and mosque was built on an encroached land.