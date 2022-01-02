Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): A sub-inspector was killed when a speeding private vehicle hit the patrol jeep near Rajiv Chauk Govardhan town in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Three constables and a passenger, who were travelling in the car, were also injured in the accident that took place around 2.00 am on Friday, according to officials.

"All the injured were rushed to a hospital where sub-inspector Ram Kishan (59) succumbed to injuries," Superintendent of Police (rural) Shrish Chandra said. SI Ram Kishan, a resident of Etah, his body has been sent for post-mortem.

Occupants of the speeding car abandoned the vehicle, along with one of the passengers in their car, who was injured, said officials.

The abandoned car has been kept in the police station and an effort to nab those who fled is underway.

(PTI)