Muzaffarnagar (UP): A special court trying cases against legislators on Tuesday framed charges against 20 Hindu activists, including a former BJP MLA, for allegedly damaging a meat factory here in 2006. Special judge Gopal Upadhyay framed charges against ex-MLA Umesh Malik, BJP leader Sanjay Aggarwal, Hindu Jagran Manch district president Narendra Panwar and others, and fixed April 5 as the next date of hearing.

All 20 accused of attacking the slaughter house were present in the court. According to the prosecution, the police had registered a case against several people, including Malik, following a demonstration during which they had allegedly damaged the butcher shop on Janpath Road here.

(with Agency inputs)