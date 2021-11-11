Muzaffarnagar: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled for next year, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday lashed out at BJP and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that the government had not fulfilled their promises of 2017 Assembly polls. Yadav made the statement while addressing a gathering at Kashyap Mahasamelan in Muzaffarnagar's Budhana on Thursday.

Taking a jibe at the BJP led state government, former CM said, "this is the same government which had assured of providing jobs. They had promised to double the income of farmers, but what happened to it? Ever since the BJP government was formed, has the income increased or decreased? he asked!"

Addressing the rally, he touched up fuel prices and reminded the promises made by the BJP and said, "the saffron party had promised that even those wearing slippers would travel in an aeroplane. But today it has become difficult to even ride a motorcycle due to petrol prices."

He further said if the three farmers' laws are implemented, the farmers will not be able to sell their land and end up as labourers in their own fields. If farmers are left in the market, it will not be beneficial for them. Only SP can introduce good measures for farmers.

"There is lack of recruitment and lakhs of youth are jobless. Baba Chief Minister does not know how to operate a laptop, so he cannot even read his manifesto. Baba said that we have a lot of jobs, but youth are not talented, which is a lame excuse. Now decide what kind of government you want," Akhilesh added.

Yadav said, "if the CM had not migrated from Uttarakhand, then UP would have been saved. People were left to die in Corona. No one received proper treatment. Hundreds of labourers were left walking on the street barren foot during the lockdown. The ambulance and the health facilities brought by the SP government came to the rescue during Covid times."

