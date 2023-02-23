Prayagraj: Samajwadi Party MLA Vijma Yadav from the Pratapppur Assembly on Thursday has been convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh and sentenced to 1.5 years in jail for a 22-year-old case.

However, during the hearing of the case the judge of the District MP MLA court Dinesh Shukla granted him bail on a bond of Rs 20,000. Along with this, the court has also imposed a fine ranging from Rs 1000 to Rs 1 lakh in different sections on the Samajwadi Party MLA.

Following the verdict, by District MP MLA court the Samajwadi Party MLA said that she would appeal against the verdict in the High Court. According to sources in the district police, the case was registered against the Samajwadi Party leader at the Sarai Inayat Police Statuin of Prayagraj for rioting, arson, vandalism, and pelting stones at the police team and blocking the road in 2000. After the trial which lasted for years, the court gave its verdict on Thursday.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was convicted by Rampur court and sentenced to three years in jail in Uttar Pradesh in a hate speech case over his comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Samajwadi Party leader was also slapped with a fine of Rs 25,000. However, Khan was granted bail in the case by the court, Ajay Tiwari, the State Government advocate told reporters. The case was lodged against Khan for his alleged inflammatory speech at a public rally in the Khatanagaria village.