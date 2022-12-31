Lucknow: Samajwadi Party spokesperson, IP Singh on Friday drew flak for his alleged insensitive remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding his mother's demise. Singh attacked PM Modi for mocking Hindu rituals as Modi attended a govt program after performing the last rites of his mother, Heeraben.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote in Hindi, "One Hindu son, who while respecting all Hindu rites, renounced everything till the Teravi and recited for the peace of his father's soul. And there is another son, who denied Hindu rites and participated in the government program after his mother's death despite the auspicious work being banned in Sutak. Who is a Hindu now?"

Lashing out at Singh, State BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, "The tweet of IP Singh shows his and the party's distasteful mentality. Instead of expressing condolence even on the death of the country's Prime Minister's mother, he is posing tweeting frivolous tweets. "