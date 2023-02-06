UP: SP leader Azam Khan uses sign language to respond media questions

Moradabad (UP): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan, who is well-known for his controversial remarks remained tight-lipped over media questions as he stepped out of special MP/MLA court premises in Moradabad on Monday. As the media persons posed questions to him, he made weird gestures by putting figures over his mouth and ears, probably trying to say he is not able to hear or speak anything. At first, when a reporter sought his reaction over some recent statement made by RSS Chief, Mohan Bhagwat, Khan took his hand to his ears and gestured that nothing is audible to him.

In response to a question related to his party, he took his hand to mouth and gestured that he is not in a state of making any comments. However, amid all this, he was heard enquiring about his vehicle. At last, when a reporter requested him to make a statement, he smirked and went ahead. Now people are trying to decode his silence under different ramifications.

Khan has reached the special court to record his statement in a case registered against him in 2020 for not obeying court orders. Azam Khan was repeatedly summoned by the court in a case pertaining to 2008 for blocking vehicular movement in front of Chhajlat police station at Haridwar-Moradabad State Highway, obstructing government work, and rioting in Moradabad. Even after repeated calls by the court, Khan did not appear before the court, so in 2020, another case of contempt of court was registered against him.