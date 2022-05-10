Prayagraj: Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to former cabinet minister and Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan, in the case in which he is accused of using forged documents to show in revenue records Waqf property as that of a school owned by him.

An FIR was lodged against Khan and others for alleged grabbing of enemy property and misappropriation of hundreds of crores of in public money. It was alleged in the FIR that during partition, one Imamuddin Qureshi went to Pakistan and his land was recorded as enemy property, but Khan in collusion with others grabbed the 13.842-hectare plot.

Granting bail on a surety of Rs 1 lakh, Justice Rahul Chaturvedi asked the former minister to give the enemy property to the Para Military Force. The bail comes four days after the Supreme Court expressed its displeasure at the HC for delaying the bail plea. Hearing the case on May 5, the HC had reserved its order on the bail plea to May 10. Since Azam became an MP in 2019, 88 cases have been registered against him. Azam Khan has received bail in all but one of the 88 cases, which puts his release on hold.

A new case was lodged against him in connection with granting recognition to an institution on forged documents. He will now have to get bail in the 88th case lodged against him last week before he finally walks free.

The enemy property case against the SP leader was registered at Azimnagar police station for allegedly using forged documents to show that a property belonging to the Waqf board as that of a school owned by him. The first hearing in the case was on 4 December 2021. On 29 April 2022, the state government presented some more facts by filing a supplementary counter-affidavit in the High Court.

