Rampur: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was on Friday booked for alleged indecent and objectionable remarks against women. The case was registered late on Thursday night at the Ganjin Rampur police station in Uttar Pradesh. The case was registered following a complaint by a woman named Shahnaz.

Khan had allegedly made the remarks during a campaign rally for the Rampur assembly by-polls held at Shutarkhana on 29th November. During the rally, Khan had allegedly said that during his tenure as the minister in the state, “the children in their mothers' womb would ask Azam Khan whether to come out or not."

The complainants said that Khan's language is objectionable and indecent, and an insult to women. CO City Anuj Chowdhary said that a case has been registered against Azam Khan on the complaint and further action will be taken on the basis of evidence. Khan was on Tuesday granted regular bail by a special MP/MLA court in the 2019 hate speech case.

Khan was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly following his conviction and sentencing in the case.