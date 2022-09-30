Unnao: Two people have been reported missing after they attempted to rescue two children from drowning in the Ganges in Bangarmau of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Friday.

Bangarmau Kotwali in-charge OP Rai said, "Two brothers jumped in the Ganges when they went to perform the last rites of their mother on the banks of Nanamau Ganga under the Bangarmau police station area of the district. Meanwhile, two youths who were present in the last rites saw the children drowning, following which they both jumped into the river to save them but got swept away."

"The siblings were saved by locals but the two youths who tried to save them are still missing. A search operation is underway to find the missing youths," said Rai. On receiving the information, Unnao SSP Shashi Shekhar Singh and CO Pankaj Kumar also reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The siblings hailed from Ruri village of Behta Mujawar police station area of Unnao.