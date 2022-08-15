Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Monday alleged some people are trying to mobilise votes using caste discrimination and by pitting citizen against each other. He said the country can progress only through the strength of democracy and brotherhood.

"Today our countrymen are worried as some people are trying to mobilise votes by using caste discrimination and getting people into fights," he said on the occasion of Independence Day, according to a statement issued here. He said, "At present inflation is at peak. Unemployment is increasing. Farmers'

economic problems have increased." (PTI)