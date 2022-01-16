Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): After the Congress party decided to field Unnao rape victim's mother Asha Singh from Unnao Sadar seat on Thursday, former jailed BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s daughter, Aishwarya confronted the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her decision.

Kuldeep Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2019 for raping a girl in Makhi village and is currently in jail. The rape case had created a political storm in 2017.

In a list of candidates released on Thursday, Congress had named Asha Singh, the rape victim’s mother, as its candidate from the Unnao assembly seat.

In a video that went viral on social media on Saturday, Sengar’s daughter Aishwarya was seen objecting to the decision invoking “morality”.

“Priyanka Gandhi Ji, this political step was taken by you may be sound, I do not know politics. But the religion of society and morality will never forgive you,” she allegedly said in the video.

Aishwarya even claimed that Asha Singh, the proposed candidate, has a case registered against her for forging a transfer certificate and mark sheet.

“More than dozen of cases are registered against your candidate’s family in this Unnao … Unnao will never accept politics that destroys a family. You will also see its result on March 10. The blessings of our Unnao were with me and always will be,” she said.

Also in March 2020, a special court sentenced Sengar, his brother Atul Singh and five others to 10 years imprisonment in two cases linked to the death of the Unnao rape survivor's father in 2018.

Kuldeep Sengar was expelled from the BJP and disqualified as a member of the Assembly after the trial court convicted him.

