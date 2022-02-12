Hapur: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested the weapon smuggler who supplied arms to two men who allegedly fired gunshots at AIMIM chief and MP from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi earlier this month.

On February 3, the two accused Sachin and Shubham had fired at Owaisi's convoy at the Chhijarsi toll gate while the AIMIM leader was returning from Kithod in Meerut from a campaign rally in the ongoing UP polls. They however missed the target with the bullets hitting Owaisi's car.

The accused were nabbed the next day by Hapur police.

Today, police said that they have now arrested the weapon smuggler who supplied the arms to the two. A police spokesman identified the accused as Alim, a resident of village Naglamath police station, Mundali district, Meerut. He has already been sent to jail for arms smuggling, police said.

On the day of the attack, Owaisi said that 4 rounds were fired by 3 to 4 bike-borne assailants and fled the scene after firing at his car. The car tires were flattened and Owaisi had to take another car. He also raised this matter in the Lok Sabha after which Home Minister Amit Shah had offered him Z security, which the AIMIM chief declined.

