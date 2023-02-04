Aligarh: Students of Aligarh Muslim University took out a solidarity march Friday extending support to a fellow student who was suspended for chanting "Allah Hu Akbar" at an NCC cadet amid Republic Day celebrations at the varsity. The students impressed upon the administration to reinstate Wahiduzzma, a BA student.

The march began after the Friday prayers. During the procession, the students were seen carrying a banner with "Allahu Akbar" written in English and in Urdu, captioning it as "Indeed! Allah is the Greatest(sic)". They met and submitted a memorandum with the varsity proctor. The march began from Jama Masjid and concluded at Baba Syed Gate before submitting the memorandum.

On January 26, the Muslim student was suspended by the university for raising religious slogans after a video of the act of shouting slogans like 'Allah Hu Akbar' went viral on social media. Aligarh police have booked the student and an FIR has been lodged against him.

The varsity after suspending him has constituted an inquiry committee which will go into the incident and will recommend necessary action against the student based on the merits of the case. While the report is awaited, the students of the University have pledged their support to the suspended student.

Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University Dr Wasim Ali when contacted said that the students have submitted a written memorandum demanding that the student suspended on January 26 be reinstated. "This is the only demand of the students (who participated in the march)," he said.

