Pilibhit/ Shamli: Six people died in two separate accidents- three were killed in a hit-and-run incident on the Bisalpur highway in Pilbhit. Three others died when their car ploughed into a dumper truck in the Kairana Kotwali area of Shamli. Both accidents took place late into the night on Wednesday.

Bilaspur Police identified the deceased as Kuldeep Gangwar, resident of Tikri Mafi village, Surya Pratap, resident of Ruria village and (3) Deepak Gangwar, resident of Katakwara village. The trio was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony when an unknown vehicle hit the two-wheeler they were riding on near Pakadiya village on the Pilibhit-Bisalpur highway.

A police official termed the accident as a 'hit-and-run' case as the identity of the other vehicle which involved in the accident could not be identified. All three youths were killed on the spot and the passersby alerted the cops who moved the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem. Their family members have been informed about the incident and a case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Kairana Police Inspector Pankaj Kumar Tyagi said a WagonR car ploughed into a dumper late on Wednesday night near Unchagaon on Kandhla Road under Kairana police station limits. Three of the five occupants died while two others were seriously injured in this accident.

Also Read: Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb escapes unhurt in road accident in Haryana's Panipat

The deceased have been identified as Adil, Sadiq, and Tony alias Shuaib, all residents of Raijadgan in Kandhla. The police who rushed to the spot moved all five youths to Community Health Center in Kairana, where the doctors declared trio 'brought dead'. The two critically injured persons were referred to the tertiary car to a specialty hospital. Police have informed the relatives of the victims and sent the bodies for postmortem.