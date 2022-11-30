Firozabad: In a tragic incident, six people including three children were charred to death in a massive blaze which broke out in a house-cum-furniture shop late on Tuesday night in Padham village of Jasrana police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad, officials said. As per officials, the fire broke out due to a short circuit and soon engulfed the entire house owned by Raman Prakash, who runs a furniture house in the ground floor of the structure.

SSP Ashish Tiwari said that a total of 18 fire engines were deployed from Firozabad as well as Agra and Mainpuri to extinguish the fire adding nine family members were trapped inside the house. However by the time the flames were brought under control, six people were burnt alive while three were saved. CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased.

District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan and SSP Ashish Tiwari said that all possible help will be provided to the victims' family.