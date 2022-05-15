Ayodhya: After the meeting of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust held in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Sunday, Trust member Champat Rai said that decisions had been taken to construct peripheral temples of deities such as Mata Sita and Lord Ganesha. The construction of the Ram Mandir is in full swing at present.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Rai said, "A temple of Mata Sita will be built in the premises. There is no such temple in Ayodhya where Ganesha is worshipped as the main deity. A separate Ganesha temple, too, will be built inside the temple complex." Rai further noted that Tulsidas, who wrote Ramcharitmanas in folk language, will also be getting his own place of worship in the temple complex, alongside divine beings such as Jatayu and Shabari.

Apart from Rai, the meeting was also attended by Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of Ram Mandir Construction Committee, members Anil Mishra and Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, besides engineers from construction organizations L&T (Larsen and Toubro) and Tata Consultancy Service (TCS). The members, after the meeting, also informed that facilities to aid the devotees were also being prepared. In the first phase, about 25,000 devotees can be accommodated inside the temple, they said.