Agra (Uttar Pradesh): The Police cracked the missing case of two missing sisters studying in 12th and 10th classes by tracing their location with the help of social media chat and surveillance. The Police initiated the conversation with the girls from the social media account of one of their relatives and offered financial help if they would come to a particular location. The girls took up the offer, landed safely in the police net and finally reunited with their family.

The sisters told the Police that they ran away after getting less marks in examinations, sources said. One of them wrote on her social media account that she was aspiring to become an IPS officer. The case was resolved in just two days by tracing their social media account. The girls studying in 12th and 10th classes went missing on December 16.

For two days, the Police made all out rescue efforts and finally achieved a breakthrough by initiating a conversation with the elder sister on her social media account. The Police managed to chat with the elder sister from the account of one of her relatives. It was found that the two girls were staying in Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. During the social media chat from their relative's account, the police offered financial help if the two girls came to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

The sisters agreed to come to Meerut and eventually got caught by the police. The Police handed them over to their family members on Sunday. A missing complaint was lodged on December 16 at the Malpura police station. It said that the two girls, who left for school at 7.30 am on December 16, did not return. The police activated a special operations group which used the social media to trace the missing girls.

The footage from the CCTV cameras all along the route between their home and the school were checked. That did not yield major clues. However, it was after the elder sister's social media account was traced, the Police got a fair chance to trace them. The social medial surveillance has become very effective in cracking cases, the police said.