Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Armaan, brother of Farmani Naaz of the 'Har Har Shambhu' song fame, was arrested along with seven other gangsters by the police on Monday on charges of robbery, officials said. Iron bars weighing around 200 kg and a vehicle were also recovered from the accused, they said. Police said that the role of Farmani's father and brother-in-law is also suspected in the robbery case but they have not yet been arrested.

The arrests were made following robbery incidents in Sardhana and Sarurpur areas. According to the police officials, Farmani Naaz's brother Armaan is an active member of the robbery gang. After committing the robbery, he used to sell the goods in the market, police said. Efforts are being made to arrest other members of the gang.