Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its order on Shrikant Tyagi's bail application, who was arrested for assaulting a woman at Grand Omaxe society in Noida last month. Tyagi submitted his bail application before the Allahabad High Court and judge Mayank Kumar Jain ordered that the verdict on the plea should be reserved.

Tyagi was arrested on August 9 by STF and Noida police in Meerut. Three of his accomplices were also arrested along with him. Several cases were registered against Shrikant Tyagi including misbehavior, indecency, and assault on a woman.

He was charged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty). Thereafter, the Surajpur court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Later, Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) of the IPC were added to the First Information Report (FIR).

The accused was earlier granted bail in connection with three cases but remained in jail as he was booked under the Gangster Act by the Delhi Police in a Sessions Court. On Thursday, Allahabad HC granted bail to Shrikant Tyagi in this case and he is expected to be out of jail on Friday.