Saifai: A 'Shanti Yagya' ( special prayers for the peace of the soul) of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away earlier this month was organized in his birthplace in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai on Friday. Hindu priests of Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Gayatri Peeth Haridwar participated in the Yagya, which started at 11:30 am and lasted for about two and a half hours.

The learned Acharyas reciting the hymns of Veda Mantras, got the Havan material poured into the huge Havan Kund. Mulayam Singh Yadav's son and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav, and Netaji's family members offered sacrifices in the havan.

Vedvrat Gupta, executive manager of Saifai Mela Managing Committee, said that the program was attended by Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, National General Secretary Samajwadi Party, Abhay Ram Singh Yadav, Rajpal Singh Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav-brothers of late Mulayam Singh Yadav, former MP Dharmendra Yadav, Akshay Yadav, Tej Pratap Singh, MLC Subhash Yadav, Udayveer Singh, Arvind Yadav, present MLC Mukul Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav's maternal uncle Lakhan Singh, Maharaj Singh also attended the Yagya.

Besides, block chief Mridula Yadav, Anurag Yadav, Prateek Yadav, Abhishek Anshul Yadav, and Aditya Yadav Ankur were also present besides Akhilesh Yadav's son Arjun Yadav, daughters Tina Yadav and Aditi Yadav along with other family members. Mulayam Singh Yadav, popularly known as 'Netaji' died on 10 October at the age of 82 at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

His last rites took place on 11 October in Saifai. His son Akhilesh Yadav performed a Brahmin feast and charity on the occasion. A huge portrait of the late Mulayam decorated with flowers was put up right in front of the Havan Kund. People from nearby and many districts in large numbers thronged the site and pray for the peace of the departed soul.

To avoid the crowd, peace Yagya programs were arranged at the party offices across the state. On Friday itself, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait reached Saifai after paying floral tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav's portrait. Talking to the media, he said "farmers have lost a true sympathizer in Mulayam. Netaji's absence can never be filled,” he said.

Later, Akhilesh Yadav himself served food to Rakesh Tikait and made a feast for the Brahmins. He along with his wife Dimple Yadav also came to feed a cow and a calf.