Banda: In a tragic incident, five persons were killed and six injured, all part of the same wedding group, after their cars rammed into each other, in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district late on Wednesday night. Police said the accident took place on Paprenda Road under the Tindwari police station area.

Police said the accident happened when both the SUVs coming from the same wedding that was held in Chitrakoot's Rajapur collided with each other. "The injured were taken to a trauma center for treatment. The deceased and the injured are from Niwaich and Piparhari villages of the Pailani police station area," police said.

Efforts are on to identify the deceased and a case has been registered to establish the accident cause. All the bodies of the deceased have been moved to the government hospital for postmortem examination, police said, adding that the corpses will be handed over to the family later in the day.

Also read : Gujarat: Six killed, eight injured as jeep hits stationary truck

Earlier, six people including two women and two young girls were killed and eight injured after a jeep rammed into a stationary truck from behind. The incident took place in Gujarat's Patan district on February 15. The incident occurred near Radhanpur when the driver of a Mahindra Jeep, which was carrying some 15 passengers lost control after a tire burst.

The jeep was heading for Varahi village. The deceased were identified as Samjubhai Fulwadi (50), Dudabhai Rathod (50), Radhaben Parmar (35), Kajal Parmar (59), Amruta Vanzara (15), and Pinalben Vanzar(7). The injured were referred to different hospitals in Radhanpur and Patan.