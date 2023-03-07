Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) : One labourer died and 8 labourers got wounded in a shuttering collapse at an under-construction factory in Bara Bhari village here. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment and their condition is stable, said the Sitapur police. The district officials rushed to the spot on getting information about the tragedy.

The incident triggered panic among the industrial workers in the area. The incident took place at the Parag Rusk Factory in Bara Bhari village in Sitapur of Uttar Pradesh. The local officials swung into rescue operations and ordered the best medical treatment for the injured labourers. The authorities initiated a probe to find out any lapses in ensuring the safety of the labourers.

Industrial mishaps are continuing despite preventive measures being taken by the governments. In a major fire that ravaged the Shree Shandaar Industries in Uttarakhand, one employee was killed in November last year. Two others sustained serious injuries in the fire mishap which took place in Nadehi Sidcul in the Jaspur area of ​​Udham Singh Nagar.

The factory workers immediately passed on the information to the officials concerned. Two fire engines rushed to the spot from Jaspur. Also, fire units were pressed into service from Kashipur, Bajpur, Rudrapur and IGL Factory. The fire engines reached the spot immediately and brought the flames under control. A gas leak from the LPG plant on the premises of the factory triggered the fire, the investigations by the officials revealed. The authorities had held a probe into the reason for the gas leak.