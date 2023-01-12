Baghpat (UP): Several houses in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district have developed cracks in the past few days after Joshimath and Karnaprayag in Uttarakhand came to the limelight. The local administration conducted an inspection of the affected areas in the district and assured the worried residents of a solution.

"We have received information that 4-5 houses have developed cracks. SDM has been asked to reach the spot. We will find a solution soon," said SDM Pratipal Chauhan. As for a section of local resident preparing to leave the area after the cracks appeared, Chauhan said that the situation will not aggravate to such and extent, assuring that it will be resolved soon." We will ensure that no one has to migrate from the area," the SDM added.

According to official sources cracks have appeared in houses in Baghpat after a gas pipeline was laid underground. Residents are apprehensive as the cracks have widened over the last few days.

Meanwhile, over two dozen houses in Aligarh's Kanwari Ganj developed cracks last week. Locals blamed the administration for the poor-quality work being done while laying pipelines in the area under the Smart City project. A local civil official said that officials inspected the area after receiving the complaints from residents and a preliminary report is expected to be submitted soon.