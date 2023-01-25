Barabanki: Police on Monday arrested a serial killer youth from Mawai area of Ayodhya in Utttar Pradesh who allegedly killed three elderly women last year, officials said. As per a police official, the accused Amarendra Rawat is a resident of Sadwa Bhelu village of Asandra police station area of Barabanki district.

He was arrested following a one month long search operation in connection with the murder of three elderly women in Barabanki and Ayodhya last year. At present, the Ayodhya police is interrogating the arrested youth. According to police, on Sunday, the accused was trying to make another elderly woman his victim in Hunhuna village of Mawai police station area.

On hearing the woman's screams, the villagers caught him and handed him over to the police. Police sources said that during interrogation, the accused is said to have confessed of having killed three women last year. The killings had created a panic among the people. On December 30 last year, the semi-nude body of 65-year-old woman was found in Thathara village under Ramsnehighat police station area.

The villagers found slippers, clothes and a bottle lying nearby. According to family members, the woman had gone out for defecation the preceding night but did not return home. The murder came weeks after a similar killing on December 17 when the body of a 65-year-old woman was found in a nearby village.

Earlier, in July last year, another woman's body was found in the same circumstances in the same area. The murders had given a tough time to the police department. Following the murders, additional SP as well as jurisdictional officers Ramsnehighat, Fatehpur and Sadar were appointed as investigation officers in the cases.

Besides, eight police station chiefs were also alerted in the matter. Police had also released a photo of the suspect and also announced a reward anyone who can prove for a clue about him.