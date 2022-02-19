Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Senior Samajwadi Party leader and the leader of opposition in Legislative Council Ahmad Hassan passed away on Saturday morning at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow. He was 88. Hassan was admitted to the hospital after suffering a fracture and was kept in the Intensive care unit (ICU) for six days.

According to Dr Deepak Malviya, head of the ICU department of Lohia Institute, Hasan was ill for the past month. He was admitted to the hospital after suffering a femur fracture (thigh bone). His condition deteriorated on Saturday morning following which he breathed his last.

He also said that Hassan had tested Covid positive earlier. But, later tested negative. He also suffered a multi-organ failure, which led to his death.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of the senior leader and has peace with the deceased while expressing condolences to the family.