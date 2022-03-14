Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): After the humiliating defeat of Congress candidate Asha Singh, the mother of the rape survivor, in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, former jailed BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s daughter, Aishwarya took a dig at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi.

Asha Singh's election security deposit was fortified as she only managed to get 1,544, which was even less than NOTA, while Srikanth Katiyar from BJP has won the election from the Unnao Assembly constituency by defeating her.

In a video message, Sengar’s daughter Aishwarya thanked the people of Unnao and said that they proved the innocence of their father. She also said that her father has been falsely implicated in the case.

Kuldeep Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2019 for raping a girl in Makhi village and is currently in jail. The rape case had created a political storm in 2017.

In her video, she further said that Rahul and Priyanka, who are looking for a political ground in Uttar Pradesh, while sitting in Delhi do not know that truth always triumphs, which has been proved by the people of Unnao.

She further said that lies that Priyanka and Rahul have been telling for so long won't stand for long and the Unnoa district has given an answer in the entire Uttar Pradesh elections.

