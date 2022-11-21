Lucknow: Film producer Kamal Kishore, who was accused of attempting to murder his wife in Mumbai recently, has been booked in another case for allegedly duping a hospital owner of Rs 55 lakh in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, police said. As per a police official, a case was lodged against Kishore, producer of the film Dehati Disco, at Ghazipur Kotwali on Sunday following a complaint made by the hospital owner.

The complainant has accused Kishore of embezzling Rs 55 lakh from him on the pretext of installing a mobile tower of a telecom company. The complainant Vinay Kumar Singh, a resident of Indiranagar A-Block, told police that he has a nursing home on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway. He met Kamal Kishore, a resident of Gomtinagar Eldeco Green, at the Ironcore gym. Kamal Kishore introduced himself as a film producer in Mumbai.

Vinay believed in his words. Kamal Kishore also told Vinay that he is getting a tender of ten crore rupees from a telecom company to install mobile towers. Kishore allegedly said that he would have to pay Rs 55 lakh to get the tender and if Vinay arranges the money, he will also get a share in the profits. Vinay told the police that he gave the accused Rs 55 lakh, but came to realize that he had been duped. After this, he came to the office of ACP Ghazipur to lodge a complaint.

Inspector Ghazipur Manoj Mishra said that the accused is a history sheeter and five cases are already registered against Kishore in Gomtinagar police station. A cheating case has been registered against the accused in the instant complaint.