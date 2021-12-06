Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident in view of the 30th anniversary of the demolition of Babri mosque in Ayodhya.

Paramilitary forces, PAC, RAF and CRPF have been deployed at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Complex and Shahi Idgah Masjid Complex. Vehicles are being checked. Barricades have also been put up at various places while drones and CCTV cameras are being used to monitor the city.

Seven additional SPs,20 DSPs, hundred inspectors, two hundred sub-inspectors, two thousand police personnel, women constables, eight company PACs, two companies paramilitary forces, one company RAF, have also been deployed for the additional security of both the premises.

The administration has also established a special control room in the district magistrate office to keep a vigil on any development of the day.

On Friday, the administration had ordered the implementation of section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Mathura prohibiting the assembly of four or more people.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, DSP City Abhishek Tiwari said that adequate security arrangements have been made in the district, surveillance is also being done with the help of CCTV and drone cameras.

A large number of police forces have been deployed at all the intersections of the city, keeping an eye on every person going to Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah Masjid road. Every day a flag march is also being taken out in the city by the PAC and the police force. Social media is being monitored. Action is being taken against people for posting objectionable and inflammatory posts.

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya temple town and the district has been divided into multiple security zones and forces have been deployed at sensitive points. All the magistrates have been instructed to keep round the clock vigil on all minor and major developments in the twin towns of Ayodhya and Faizabad.

Ayodhya police are carrying out regular mock drills in the temple town, and the special armed squads are doing security drills to plug every loophole of the security system. Special focus is being kept on social media handles.