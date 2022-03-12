Mau (Uttar Pradesh): More trouble for newly-elected MLA, Abbas Ansari, son of don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, since more sections under IPC have been added to his existing threatening case.

Earlier, Abbas Ansari, candidate of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) from Uttar Pradesh's Mau assembly constituency, had made questionable comments, bordering on threats against police officials, in one of his rallies in Mau city's Paharpura area.

Confirming the same, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sushil Dhule, said, "After discussing the matter, more sections have been added to the case. We are further probing the issue."

The case had been filed against Abbas Ansari at Kotwali police station in the Mau district on the night of March 3 under Sections 171H and 506 of the IPC. Now, four more sections 186, 189, 153A, and 120B were added to the case.

Abbas Ansari had then said that transfer postings of police personnel and government officials in the state will be stopped for six months, during which accusations against them will be thoroughly probed.

Read Also: Abbas Ansari promises retribution for injustice, to stop police transfers under SP rule

With the addition of four more sections in the case, sources, said, "Stringent action against Abbas Ansari is expected. Now, Goonda Act will also be clamped in addition to other sections in the existing case."