Agra: The Supreme Court is likely to hear a review petition on Wednesday against the notices issued by the Agra Development Authority (ADA) for the displacement of shopkeepers within 500 meters radius of Taj Mahal as per an earlier order of the top court.

The review petition filed by the Tajganj Welfare Foundation, representing the traders, challenges the 26 September 2022 order of the apex court in the MC Mehta Vs Union of India case wherein court directed to stop all types of commercial activities within a radius of 500 meters from the boundary wall of the Taj Mahal.

Also read: ADA moves in to implement SC ban on commercial activity within 500 metres of Taj Mahal

Following the court orders, the Agra Development Authority (ADA) issued notices to the shopkeepers, hotel owners, restaurant owners, factory owners, handicraft emporium owners to vacate by October 17, 2022. The aggrieved traders later filed the review petition in the SC which is to be heard today. All eyes are on the hearing as employment of more than 30 thousand people is affected due to the relocation.

Tajganj Development Foundation chairman Nitin Singh, hotel owner Sandeep Arora and others reached Delhi on Tuesday evening ahead of the hearing. It has been alleged that a canteen has been opened near Neem Tiraha, Guava mound and parking lot in violation of the court orders.