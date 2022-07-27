New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought a report of the investigation in a case where a person went missing during the Covid 19 wave from the state of Uttar Pradesh after it was informed that the state couldn't trace the person. The bench comprising Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justice Krishna Murari, and Justice Hima Kohli was hearing a habeas corpus plea about an 82-year-old man who went missing.

AAG Garima Parishad appearing for the state of Uttar Pradesh submitted before the apex court that the state searched everywhere, all the CCTV footage was scanned but the man could not be traced and there is a lapse. She said that maybe the person's body was exchanged with someone else and pictures were taken only of wrapped up bodies. There was no funeral at that time.

Further, she said that the night the man went missing, there were 4 deaths due to covid and environment had become violent at the hospital and some papers had also gone missing. SC pulled up the state saying that its CCTV was not operational and therefore there is a lapse. It directed the state for proper investigation and then submission of its report.