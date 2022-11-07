New Delhi : Supreme Court on Monday rejected the appeal filed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam Khan challenging the Allahabad High Court order which anniled his election as Uttar Pradesh legislator on grounds that he was underage and not qualified to contest the poll in 2017.

The Allahabad High Court had declared the election of Abdullah Khan from the Suar Assembly segment from Rampur district nil and void as he was less than 25 years of age. Abdullah Khan was elected as MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket on March 11, 2017. (ANI)