New Delhi: Supreme Court grants regular bail to Khushi Dubey on Wednesday. Khushi is a widow of Amar Dubey, an aide and relative of the slain gangster Vikas Dubey. Khushi challenged the Allahabad High Court order which denied her bail in connection with the killing of 8 police officers in an ambush Kanpur.

The Apex Court on Sep. 2021 issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on her plea. A Bench of Justice Abdul Nazeer and Justice Krishna Murari sought the Uttar Pradesh government's response on Khushi's plea that she was a minor. Khushi is the widow of Amar Dubey

Amar was an aide and relative of the slain gangster Vikas. Days after the ambush in which several policemen were killed and many injured, Vikas Dubey was shot dead by the UP Police after he reportedly attempted to flee from their custody. As per the police, Khushi had an active role in the ambush at Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3, 2020.

Khushi's bail plea was also rejected by a lower court despite of her claims of feigning ignorance and denial to have played any role in the ambush. Earlier in the High Court, Khushi claimed that she was declared a juvenile by a board on September 1, 2020. She had also submitted that she was not a member of the gang of Vikas Dubey.

She claimed that her husband was a relative of the slain gangster and she had just gone to Vikas Dubey's house on the day of the incident. The state government had opposed her bail plea on the ground that as per statements of the policemen who survived the ambush, she actively participated in the assault.