Chandauli: The Saudi Arabian government has sent the wrong body of a man from Sikanderpur in the Chakia area of Uttar Pradesh, who died in their country, his family alleged. Javed, a resident of Chandauli, who was working in the Dammam region of Saudi Arabia, died there on September 25 after a brief illness at the hospital.

His brother later appealed to the government for their cooperation in returning the mortal remains. DDU Nagar CO Anirudh Singh also took up the matter with the authorities. Taking cognizance of this, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of External Affairs made efforts to bring the body home. However on September 30 when Javed's body was supposed to reach the Babatpur airport in Varanasi airport, the family was shocked that the Saudi authorities had sent the wrong body.

The family said the body is of one Saji Rajan, with the name pasted on a sticker on the coffin. Nadeem Jalal Idarsi, the brother of the deceased Javed, termed it as the negligence of the Saudi government and has also taken up the matter with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Indian Embassy on Twitter.

Nadeem said that after the death of his brother Javed in Saudi Arabia on September 25, after completing all the formalities, his brother's body was supposed to reach Varanasi airport on Friday night from the Delhi airport. But after the arrival of the body, Nadeem said they found it to be of not his brother's. The agitated parents demanded that the body of their son be returned without delay so that they can perform his last rites.