Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Prayagraj will witness a unique mass marriage event on February 18 in which several people with disability will tie knots and embark on a new life with the help of the city residents. The event, in its 15th year, is unique in that instead of the groom, the wedding procession will be brought by the bride's side.

Srinarayan Yadav, convenor of the event, told PTI that the event is being organised by Swaraj Divyangjan Seva Parivar this year, and will be held in the premises of Rajshri Tandon Seva Kendra, Bank Road. Twelve divyang (people with disability) couples will tie the knot during the event. In all, about 350 Divyangs have got married in the last 15 years under the programme which is held with the support of the general public, Yadav said.

There is a tradition of gifting household articles to newlyweds by people from the city and outside. People who run businesses come forward and donate their articles to help the couples start a new life, Yadav said. For example, every year a sewing machine is presented to every such pair by Salim Sherwani, a cupboard by Kuldeep Bhaiya of Chowk, and a bed by Inner Wheel Club.

The guest house for the function is arranged by Rajkumar Chopra of Lok Sevak Mandal. The ceremony is held in a traditional manner in line with the couples' faiths. A day before marriage, a haldi ceremony will be organised in which Justice Vijayalakshmi will be the chief guest, Yadav said. Marriage of Hindu couples will be done by Shri Prakash ji (Chhote Maharaj ji) Pandit, while nikah of Muslim couples will be done by Idreesh Raza Misbahi.

Yadav said that Justice Neeraj Tiwari of Allahabad High Court will be the chief guest in the marriage programme. Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi too will attend as a guest. Several personalities working for the cause of divyangs at the national level such as Virendra Langu from Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Shashikant Patwari from Maharashtra, Tanveer Alam from Uttarakhand, Vishnukant Mishra from Lucknow, Dr Deshraj from Delhi, and Kavita Yadav Tripathi from Prayagraj will be felicitated on the occasion. Yadav said that the event was started with the support of advocate Subhash Rathi of the Allahabad High Court. (PTI)