Sambhal (UP) : A man in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh Sambhal has been arrested for allegedly selling chicken on paper having picture of hindu god and goddess. It has been alleged that he was hurting religious sentiments by selling chicken from his shop on a paper carrying Hindu deities's picture. It happened on Sunday after some people informed police that a chicken shop owner namely Talib Hussain was selling chicken on a piece of paper carrying a picture of god and goddess. Meanwhile Uttar Pradesh Police is probing case.

According to Police complaint, as police reached to the shop for his arrest then Hussain attempted to kill them with a knife. He has been booked under IPC Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 307 (attempt to murder).

