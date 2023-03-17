Sambhal: Eight labourers have died so far in the cold storage accident on Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. The administration has managed to rescue 11 people from the debris till Friday morning while many are still missing. It is being apprehended that over 50 labourers got buried under the debris after the roof of the cold storage chamber hoarded with potatoes collapsed on Islam Nagar Road. Relief and rescue operation are being conducted. Police have registered a case against two persons including the cold storage owner while four persons have been detained for interrogation.

Moradabad DIG Shalabh Mathur said that the death toll has gone up to eight till now and 11 people, who were recused, were admitted to hospital for treatment. Some of the injured have been discharged after preliminary treatment. Police said they would be able to cite the reason behind the collapse of the roof only after removing the debris.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of the eight labourers and wished speedy recovery of the injured. He tweeted: "The loss of lives in the cold store accident at Chandausi in district Sambhal is extremely painful. My condolences are with the bereaved families. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed souls a place at his holy feet and strength to the family members to bear this immense sorrow." The chief minister's office tweeted that the CM has instructed officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital and provide treatment.

Sambhal district magistrate Manish Bansal said that NDRF is searching for the trapped labourers with the help of sniffer dogs. The rescue operation is underway and more search teams are being deployed, he added.