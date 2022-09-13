Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party MLA Rafiq Ansari Tuesday said that he is receiving death threats on phone. During a conversation with ETV Bharat, Ansari said that he had received a call from an unknown number with the person on the other side asking him "not to come out of his house or else he will lose his life".

The SP MLA said that the caller did not disclose his name even after asking multiple times. The caller, he said, told him: "BJP has called 5-6 men from Haryana to kill you, so be careful while going out".

Samajwadi Party MLA receives death threats

In this regard, the SP MLA met the concerned SSP on Monday. The police investigation revealed that the number from which MLA received the call was purchased 5 months ago from Brahmapuri and only one call was made from this number. It was also revealed that the sim card was purchased on the ID of a lawyer. The police are now looking for the shopkeeper who sold this sim.