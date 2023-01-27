Gorakhpur: Amid the controversy over Bihar Education Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya's remark on Ramcharitmanas, its demand has increased. Geeta Press Gorakhpur Product Manager, Lal Mani Tiwari said, "After the controversy, there has been an increase in the sale of Ramcharitmanas. We are not able to meet the demand. We print about 5 lakhs Ramcharitmanas in nine languages in a year."

On the ongoing controversial statements regarding the religious book Ramcharitmanas, the management of Geeta Press said that Ramcharitmanas is a book to unite the society, not to break it. Such statements are nothing but gaining cheap popularity. By giving such a statement neither the person making the statement nor his political party is being benefitted.

He also said that there is no need to pay much attention to such rhetoric. By making such statements, the leaders harm themselves and their party only. The importance of this book is such that after such rhetoric the sale of the book increased.

Earlier, in a controversial statement, Bihar's Education Minister Chandrashekhar said that the Hindu scripture "Ramcharitmanas" should be burnt like "Manusmriti" because it "spreads hatred in the society". He made the statements in presence of Bihar's Governor Fagu Chauhan, at the 15th convocation of Nalanda Open University held at Bapu Auditorium in Patna.

“The Ramcharitmanas is a book that spreads hatred in society. It prevents Dalits, backward and women from studying and getting their rights. Manusmriti sowed the seeds of hatred in society. Ramcharitmanas also created hatred in society. And today, Guru Golwalkar's thoughts are spreading hatred in society. Babasaheb Ambedkar burnt Manusmriti because it talks about taking away the rights of Dalits and the underprivileged," the Minister said.

At the same time, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya made objectionable statements over 'Ramcharitmanas'. He said that certain portions of the epic poem insult a large section of society on the basis of caste and that it should be banned.