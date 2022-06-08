Bareilly: Maulana Tauqir Raza Khan, President of Ittihad Millat Council (IMC), said on Wednesday that former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma would be safe in jail. Noting that Sharma could be killed because of a deep-seated conspiracy, Khan said that prison would provide the best security for her. "I do not know who these Al Qaeda people are. I heard that Nupur has also received threats. I have demanded from the very beginning that she be given protection.

RSS and Bharatiya Janata Party have a deep-rooted conspiracy, and they can blame Muslims for murdering her. No place can provide better security than jail, so if you want to protect her, send her to jail," Khan said.

Safest place for Nupur Sharma is jail says Ittehade Millat Council President Maulana Tauqir Raza Khan

Also read: Kanpur Qazi appeals police to release those arrested in riots case

He also informed that the IMC would be canceling its sit-in protest against atrocities on Muslims on June 10 owing to the Dusshera Ganga Snan festival observed by devotees. "Just as we cannot tolerate disrespect of our faith, in the same way, the faith of others should also be respected. We will not allow a Kanpur-like situation to arise in our city under any circumstances.

That's why our executive has decided that due to huge crowds on 10th June due to Ganga Snan, the protest demonstrations will be postponed for a few days," he stated. "Muslims in Kanpur are being tortured wrongfully in order to suppress Muslims of the entire nation. This is totally dishonest. Our country is now acting under pressure from other countries, but not listening to its own family members," Khan further said.