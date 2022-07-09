Lucknow: Sadhna Gupta, wife of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, died at a Lucknow hospital on Saturday after prolonged illness. Gupta was noted to be suffering from lung infection and other issues for the last three months. The second wife of the former UP Chief Minister, Gupta is the mother of Prateek Yadav and the mother-in-law of BJP leader Aparna Yadav.

The two married after the passing away of Malti Devi, Mulayam Singh Yadav's first wife and mother of SP President Akhilesh Yadav, back in 2003. In a tweet, the Samajwadi Party paid tributes to her. "The demise of Sadhna Yadav, wife of the respected leader, is extremely sad. Heartfelt condolences," the tweet read. Mulayam Singh Yadav was in Delhi at the time of his wife's death, the party sources said, adding that the body is being brought to Lucknow.

Akhilesh Yadav is overseeing the arrangements and the details of the last rites will be finalised soon, they said. Senior party leaders and workers started arriving at the SP patron's house soon after the news of Gupta's death broke. In a tweet, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya extended his condolences to Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family.