Lucknow: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has become active for the upcoming assembly elections. Currently, 59,000 branches of RSS are operating in the country and they discuss on daily basis to convert Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Agneepath' into 'Vijaypath' in poll-bound states.

The Sangh is calmly engaged in the virtual campaign in favour of the BJP. The RSS volunteers who are considered to be well-versed in the operation of social media have been engaged to help the BJP as it knows very well that this time the election is completely based on social media. The stronger the vote bank on social media, the stronger it will be to win elections.

An intellectual section of the Sangh is busy converting the statements of the opposition which can harm BJP into vote banks by working on appropriate counterreaction for the statement.

RSS claims that it has over one crore trained members and has more than 80 like-minded or affiliated organizations. It is active in about 40 countries of the world and has set up branches in about 55 thousand villages. RSS, under the leadership of the current Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, is working to improve education, health, economic progress, and nationalism in the country.

The Muslim Rashtriya Manch associated with the RSS has issued a booklet for poll-bound states in a meeting chaired by Indresh Kumar, the founder and chief patron of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch. In the booklet, the achievements of the Modi government at the Centre as well as the respective state governments are mentioned and an appeal has been made to the Muslim voters to vote in favor of the BJP.

Meanwhile, RSS organizes 'Samarsata Bhoj' every year on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in which people sit and eat together without any caste discrimination. This year in view of the upcoming elections in UP, the officials of the Sangh secretly participated in the Samarsata Bhoj at various locations to tend to the slums.

The Sangh plays an important role in the victory of the BJP. On the day of elections, it is the responsibility of RSS volunteers to get the voters out of their homes secretly. However, only time will tell the success rate of the campaigns of the Sangh.

