Banda: In a horrific road accident, a speeding Innova car hit an auto near the bus stand under Girwan police station in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Friday. As many as five people died on the spot, while several others were injured.

Regarding the incident, the Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said, "Today, an auto was coming from Naraini side, while Innova car was going from Banda to Naraini. The speeding Innova hit the auto, due to which the auto overturned and the Innova fell into a pit filled with water. The Innova driver was under the influence of alcohol and was driving at high speed."

As soon as the information was received, the SP reached the spot with a heavy police force. The bodies have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem. The injured have been admitted to the district medical college. The police are currently investigating the case.