Unnao: In a horrific road accident, five people, including a child, were killed and three others were grievously injured in a head-on collision between an Ertiga and an SUV on Friday at Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh. The police reached the spot after receiving the information and shifted the bodies for post-mortem, while the injured have been admitted to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow for treatment.

The accident occurred when a speeding Ertiga car going from Agra to Lucknow went uncontrollably to the opposite lane on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and collided with an SUV going from Lucknow to Agra. The impact of the collision was so severe that the hatchback of the Ertiga car shrank to half and overturned, killing all five persons in the mangled car, while all three people in the SUV were severely injured.

Circle Officer (CO) Bangarmau Pankaj Singh said the incident took place on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway when a car coming from Agra went out of control and overturned in the opposite lane and collided with an SUV coming from Lucknow. "Five persons traveling in the car coming from Agra were killed in the incident and three persons sustained serious injuries," he said.

He said the injured were rescued and taken to the community health centre in Auras from where two have been referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow in serious condition. "The bodies have been sent for autopsy and efforts are being made to identify the deceased. Traffic has resumed after removing the damaged vehicles," he said.