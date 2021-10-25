Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): A rickshaw puller in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has approached the local police on Sunday after he was served a notice by the Income Tax (IT) department, asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore.

The victim, Pratap Singh, a resident of the Bakalpur area, submitted a complaint at the Highway police station, claiming fraud after he received the notice from the IT department.

Station House Officer (SHO) Anuj Kumar said on the basis of Singh's complaint, but the police will look into the matter.

Singh also uploaded a video on social media narrating his ordeal.

As per Singh, he had applied for a PAN card at the Jan Suvidha Kendra in Bakalpur in March this year after his bank asked him to do so. Subsequently, he got a coloured photocopy of the PAN card from one Sanjai Singh of Bakalpur.

Further, he said that as he is illiterate, he could not differentiate between an original PAN card and a coloured photocopy of the same and had to run from pillar to post for about three months to get his PAN card.

Singh said he got a call from IT officials, on October 19 and was served a notice, asking him to pay Rs 3,47,54,896.

He further said that he was informed by the officials that someone had impersonated him and obtained a GST number on his name for running a business and the turnover of the trader for 2018-19 was Rs 43,44,36,201.

