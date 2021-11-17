Gorakhpur: A team of Archaeological Department reached Chauri Chaura villages on Tuesday and inspected spots where the remains of the Kushan period were believed to have existed. The move follows the demand of Kali Shankar, SP leader and former director of Uttar Pradesh Co-operative Bank.

After inspecting the Rajdhani, Dihghat and Brahmapur villages of Chauri Chaura, an official of the Archaeological Department, Narsingh Tyagi, said that they have found many important relics of the Kushan period.

During the investigation, archaeological officials stumbled upon a rare stupa believed to be more than 2000 years old and pottery of the Northern Krishna Marjit period of the medieval period which is about 2600 years old.

According to Tyagi, the Rajdhani archaeological site is spread over an area of ​​about three kilometres and pieces of baked bricks and remains of vessels have been found during the search. He told that the bricks measured 26×20×5 cm.

Similarly, the wells of 25×20×5 cm size are built in the west Brahmapur that belonged to the Gupta period (about 1700 years ago).

Meanwhile, the Regional Archaeological Officer spoke to SDM Anupam Mishra and was apprised about the archaeological importance. He also said that a lot has been damaged due to heavy construction machines operating in the area. In response, the SDM has assured to conduct an investigation.

SP leader Kali Shankar has demanded that there should be a thorough excavation of this area and turn it into a tourist destination.